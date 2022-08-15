Studio 17’s Rachel Ziegler speaks to the Founder of I-Key Non-Profit Organization about their mission to give children and young teenagers an identity of empowerment.

I-Key is about giving children and young teenagers an identity of empowerment bigger than racism and all other challenges they are faced with.

Johnson says I-Key stands for, “I-International K-knowledge and E- education for all Y-youth”.

Johnson shares, “Our trademark symbol and logo, is created from elements of the first civilization in the existence of man. It represents: ‘The Future of Our Children’s Generation to Come.’ This is the first symbol of peace, unity, and equality among all ethnicities.”

