Joining us now to talk about the future of energy in Kern County is President of Energy Link, Ray Miller.

“The oil and gas industry in California is under attack,” explains Miller, “It is my belief that Kern County can, could and should continue to be the major provider of Energy for this great state of California. When we think about the Energy Transition, we have to realize that the transition process will take time. During this time, we still need to produce oil and gas for many years to come. As such, as a society, we have begun the Energy Transition – away from hydrocarbon-based energy -to CLEAN energy, and this is where Hydrogen comes into play.