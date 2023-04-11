Presented by Valley Achievement Center

April is Autism Awareness Month and according to the CDC, autism affects an estimated 1 in 36 children in the U.S. This week we are raising awareness by hosting local experts and advocates on the show.

Valley Achievement Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in Bakersfield, started in 1998 to provide children with autism and other developmental disabilities an educational setting where they would thrive. Clinical Director, BCBA, Brianna Walker and Behavior Specialist, Salvador Castillo, are in studio to tell us more.