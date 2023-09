Presented by Commute Kern

October 2nd – 6th is Rideshare week in Kern County and here to tell us more is the Rideshare Coordinator Susanne Campbell.

“The idea is to encourage drivers to seek alternative means of getting to work or school for five days starting Monday,” says Campbell.

CommuteKern.com has all the information you need to find your “RideAmigos,” sign up for prizes, figure out your best bike route, and more!