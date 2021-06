Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Benjamin Gomez from Romy Bermudez Medicare about the basics of picking out an insurance plan.

“There are many options out there and we want to help people understand what is the best plan for them, how it works and what to expect with their plan,” Gomez says.

To contact Romy Bermudez Medicare and seek insurance advice, call (661) 403-6562.