Presented by Stella Rosa

Studio 17 host, Shannon MacNeil, is joined by Daniela Gariddo, Communications Director for Riboli Family of San Antonio Winery. They are tasting a variety of summertime beverages, even some nonalcoholic options!

“Stella Rosa is all about semi-sweet and semi-sparkling flavors that are best served chilled or over ice,” explains Gariddo, “what sounds more refreshing than that?”

Learn more about their wines here.