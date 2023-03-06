KGET 17
Please enter a search term.
by: Sponsored by Tolleson Nutrition, Zachary Flores
Posted: Mar 6, 2023 / 02:45 PM PST
Updated: Mar 6, 2023 / 02:45 PM PST
Sponsored by Tolleson Nutrition
Joining guest host Kait Hill on Studio 17 is Lori Tolleson, helping us navigate food labels and make healthier food choices.
Click here to learn more.
For those who despised the itty-bitty bag, you’re in luck. In 2023, you no longer have to sacrifice convenience for chic, because oversized bags are back.
When you’re looking for unlimited on-demand hot water, a tankless water heater is the way to go. When selecting between Rinnai and Rheem, which is better?
While there are different kinds of wired speakers, the best for mobility are ones that use Bluetooth technology.
Email us at Studio17Live@KGET.com and let us know about you and your business or event!
Studio 17 Liveis proudly presented by: