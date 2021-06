Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to B & D Law Group, APLC about the protocol for a wreck involving a bus.

Attorney Daniel Geoulla says the proper action after these situations can be tricky: “You are also typically dealing with a government entity, in the case of a city bus, so there are special deadlines and procedures that need to be followed.”

