Presented by PR from the Heart

Keeping kids reading during the summer is a must! So, it’s important for us, as parents and caregivers, to help make summer reading enjoyable -not a chore.

Joining us in-studio today to talk to us about how we can make summer reading fun for our children, along with some great empowering reads for kids for the summer, is KidLit lover and Manager of PR from the Heart, John Masiulionis.