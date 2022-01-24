How to find the perfect Medicare agent for you

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Ben Gomez from Romy & Associates about how finding the right Medicare agent can help alleviate headaches caused by the confusion that is Medicare.

Gomez says it’s important to know the difference between a captive agent and a broker/independent agent. “Captive agents work for one company and can offer products from that company only. A broker or independent agent can represent several different companies giving their customers more options,” said Gomez.

A good broker needs to understand and be able to explain the different parts of Medicare, how it works and must be comfortable with all the different medicare products, Medi-Gap, Medicare Advantage, and PDPs.

For more information reach out to Romy & Associates at (661)-403-6562, or visit their Truxton location.

