BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 2020 has flown by. Before you know it, Christmas will be right around the corner.

However, the holidays can be especially difficult for some people.

That’s why local seniors can count on Christmas for Seniors of Kern County.

Sandy Morris, the founder of the program discussed how volunteers help make the holidays a little brighter for those who often spend Christmas alone.

To learn how you can donate or volunteer, visit christmasforseniors.com.