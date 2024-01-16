Presented by Blue Zones Project Bakersfield

A person doesn’t have to make unrealistic resolutions to improve their well-being in the New Year. Melissa Rossiter and Susan Saelee with Blue Zones Project Bakersfield are here to talk about the ways to improve your well-being with simple changes.

Attend their upcoming workshop:

January 20, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

Church of God

100 Oswell Street, Bakersfield, CA 93307

Join us for this free workshop to discover your gifts and start living each day on purpose!