Sponsored Content by Cazador Consulting Group.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Lizette, CEO and Founder of Cazador Consulting Group, and Yesenia Ulibarri, a recruiting specialist with Cazador Consulting Group, about what employers look for in potential candidates.

Cazador works with candidates to prepare them for positions they are best suited for.

When working with candidates, “we are looking for people who have great communication, people who are open to advice constructive criticism. We’re looking for people who really want to make a difference in their life,” said Ulibarri.

