Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Daniel Geoulla, attorney with B & D Law Group, APLC, about safe driving tips to help avoid truck accidents and what you can do if those accidents occur.

Geoulla says many accidents are caused by not paying close attention when driving around large trucks: “The biggest ones we see are blind spots and driver fatigue, followed by accidents resulting from improper maintenance and mechanical failures.”

To learn more, call 661-200-0555 or click here.