Presented by Christine Hayward.

“We’re very excited about this new program, it’s called the California Dream For All which is a Shared Appreciation loan, offered by CalHFA who is an organization in California that helps first time home buyers exclusively,” explains Senior Loan Officer, Christine Hayward.

“This program, just released March 27th, offers first time buyers a chance to put 20% down on a home purchase using Conventional financing. This not only eliminates the need for Mortgage Insurance (PMI) but also reduces the monthly payment on the home due to the larger down payment. Or – it increases the house price the buyers can qualify for when compared to a standard FHA, Conventional, or even VA loan with lower or no down payment at all.”

Learn more from Hayward on how you can take advantage by calling or texting here 661-864-9229.