Presented by Adventist Health

Joining us now to talk about how they are helping the community live their heathiest life is Susan Saelee with Blue Zone’s Project Bakersfield.

“Having the right outlook can add up to 15 good years to your life,” explains Saelee.

“This season is a perfect time to get started. With opportunities to volunteer in areas you’re passionate about around every corner, this is a great time to try something new. On the flip side, if you’re feeling over committed this season, we encourage you to make downshifting your priority. Taking a little time to pause and enjoy the simple moments may be the change that will have positive impact for you.”