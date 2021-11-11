How overcoming adversity and being accountable can set you ahead in life and business

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan is joined by Motivational Speaker and Best-Selling Author, Anthony Garcia to talk about how your mindset and beliefs can either help you reach your goals or hold you back from succeeding in your career.

In Garcia’s book, “Catapulting Commissions” he talks about every business owner needing a Power Circle of Accountability, there are 4 components to this circle; family accountability, accountability buddy, accountability group, and finally an accountability coach. Each component is broken down further and explained in his book which is available for free as a PDF by texting ‘Hello’ to 661-228-8967.

Garcia helps teach sales professionals how to achieve their goals so that he can then teach companies how to be more profitable, retain employees, and keep an overall satisfaction in the company. For more information on Anthony Garcia and the services he offers as a motivational speaker and coach, check out his website.