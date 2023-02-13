Darian Didier is a fashion designer and entrepreneur; she launched her line of elevated basics and is here to share the story behind it.

Didier says she felt lost after losing her mom ten years ago, followed by her father four years ago, “I was searching for love in all the wrong places,” she explains, “and I realized I needed to start working within.”

This is when her journey to uncover self-love began, “I stopped giving that love so freely to others and instead to myself. I noticed a difference in my mental and physical health, started making better friendships and finding hobbies that genuinely made me happy. That led me to start working on my clothing line.”

Didier is on Studio 17 to share more about her story, her collection, and how she practices self-love.

Learn more about her line here.