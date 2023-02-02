KGET 17
Please enter a search term.
by: Body Xchange
Posted: Feb 2, 2023 / 05:05 PM PST
Updated: Feb 2, 2023 / 05:05 PM PST
Sponsored by Body Xchange
Wellness Trainer, TJ Fortuna with Body Xchange is in studio to talk about how people’s fitness and gym habits have changed after Covid.
Sign up for a free 7-day trial!
Distressed jeans have become a wardrobe staple for those curating a relaxed but chic aesthetic.
Huk (pronounced “hook”) fishing gear is committed to providing durable, comfortable, high-quality fishing apparel for men and women who love to fish.
The argan oil used for beauty is different from the one used for cooking, so be sure you know whether you’re buying cosmetic or culinary argan oil.
Email us at Studio17Live@KGET.com and let us know about you and your business or event!
Studio 17 Liveis proudly presented by: