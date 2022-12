It’s the Children’s Miracle Network’s annual Miracles on 34th Street Day of Giving. Studio 17’s host Shannon MacNeil talks with Alison McGhee, Manager of Respiratory Care, with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

“Funds raised by CMN have helped provide equipment used in providing Respiratory Care to our Neonatal and Pediatric population,” says McGhee. “We now have several devices that allow us to provide different levels of support to these children while they are under our care in the hospital.”