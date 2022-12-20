KGET 17
Please enter a search term.
by: CityServe, Shannon MacNeil
Posted: Dec 20, 2022 / 01:53 PM PST
Updated: Dec 20, 2022 / 01:53 PM PST
Sponsored by CityServe
Joining us in studio is Karl Hargestam, executive director of CityServe Network to talk about how the nonprofit has impacted the community.
The key component of a home entertainment system is the TV. Here are the best deals you can get on TVs just in time for the holidays.
To get an edge on the competition, many stores are already offering pre-pre-holiday sales. Think of it as a head start on savings.
We’ve compiled a list of stocking stuffers with budget-friendly choices for everyone from movie fans to kitchen baristas.
Email us at Studio17Live@KGET.com and let us know about you and your business or event!
Studio 17 Liveis proudly presented by: