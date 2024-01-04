Children’s book author, Tonja Howard, is on Studio 17 to talk about her Virtues and Values for Kids book series.

Her first of the series that she cowrote with Bob Sornson is called, Grumpy or Grateful:

Virtues and values are learned through modeling, experiences, daily routines, and stories. In this book, we focus on the development of gratitude, learning to notice what is good in our lives and being thankful for what we have.



In the research, gratitude is consistently associated with greater personal happiness. Gratitude helps people experience more positive emotions, which improves health and relationships. And gratitude also improves our ability to deal with adversity