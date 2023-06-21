Presented by Hoffman Hospice

“We have support groups for children and teens that meet every Thursday night at 5:30,” says Family Support Manager, Ryan D’Amato with Hoffmann Hospice.

“The groups are led by two amazing social workers. We are also having a one-day camp called Healing Hearts Art Camp on Saturday, August 5th from 10am – 2pm. The camp provides a safe and loving environment to help kids work through their grief. The camp is designed to not only normalize grief, but also to normalize seeking help. We teach kids coping skills through arts, crafts and music activities.”

Parents can register their child on their website – www.hoffmannhospice.org.