Presented by Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospitals

Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospitals would like to thank our local first responders all month long for serving our community each and every day. During the month of October, we have asked viewers to submit stories of local first responders going above and beyond the call of duty in recognition of First Responders Day this Saturday.

All week-long Studio 17 will be featuring a few of the finalists and will reveal the First Responder of the year this Friday.

We’d like to introduce you to our first finalist The Bakersfield Search and Rescue Team. Here to tell us a little about what they do is PR Sergeant, Yerania Molina and Captain Aaron Lynam. If you would like to donate to their team, you can click this link.