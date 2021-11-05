Honoring October’s Teacher of the Month with Clinica Sierra Vista

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Tim Calahan with Clinica Sierra Vista to learn more about the organization’s partnership with KGET to recognize teachers who are making a change in the community.

Congratulations to Erika Seaton, kindergarten teacher at Standard Elementary School, for being chosen as this month’s Teacher of the Month winner. Seaton was nominated by her husband Chris Seaton who says, “She keeps the kids interested. She makes learning videos for the kids with characters and a green screen during the distant learning time.”

