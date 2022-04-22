According to estimates from the CDC’s Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring Network, about 1 in 44 children has been identified with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan heads to the Kern Autism Network to learn more about the many myths and misconceptions people have about Autism and how the organization is working to support those affected.

Ramona Puget is the executive director of the Kern Autism Network: “my oldest son with autism — he is 30 now — changed my outlook on life.” After managing her family’s journey with Autism, Puget hopes to provide resources to guide other families along with their Autism diagnoses through the Kern Autism Network.

The Martinez family has been part of the Kern Autism Network for many years. Karla Martinez has four children, two of whom have Autism at different levels on the spectrum. Karla’s 19-year-old son Agustin has been part of the organization for several years and is now part of the adult group where he helps mentor younger people in the program. Karla’s youngest daughter Alex presents more severe symptoms of Autism including sensitivities to overstimulation and delayed speech development. The Kern Autism Network has been there for the Martinez family every step of the way and has provided a sense of belonging for Agustin and Alex.

To learn more about the Kern Autism Network and how you can get involved, call 661-489-3335 or click here.