Honor veterans all November-long with events at Bakersfield College

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Jenny Frank, Manager of Veterans Services and Programs at Bakersfield College, about the upcoming events that are aimed to support veterans.
November events include:
- Peace and Military Service Wednesday, Nov. 10th from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. via Zoom
- 30 Unit Coining and Fall Grad Stole Ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 18, Virtual Event by Invitation Only
- Stock the Locker – Veteran School Supply Drive on Nov. 23rd from10:00 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Panorama Campus Parking Lot P3
To learn more, click here.