Honor veterans all November-long with events at Bakersfield College

Studio 17 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Jenny Frank, Manager of Veterans Services and Programs at Bakersfield College, about the upcoming events that are aimed to support veterans.

November events include:

  • Peace and Military Service Wednesday, Nov. 10th from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. via Zoom 
  • 30 Unit Coining and Fall Grad Stole Ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 18, Virtual Event by Invitation Only
  • Stock the Locker – Veteran School Supply Drive on Nov. 23rd from10:00 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Panorama Campus Parking Lot P3

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Would you like your business or event featured on Studio 17 Live?

Email us at Studio17Live@KGET.com and let us know about you and your business or event!

Studio 17 Live
is proudly presented by:

Dignity Health - Hello Humankindness