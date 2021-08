Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan announces the winner of the August Hometown Hero Contest with Tim Calahan, Director of PR and Community Development of Clinica Sierra Vista.

This month’s winner is Diana Hernandez. She was nominated by Paul Hurtado who says “She is probably the nicest person and friend anyone can wish for. She’s constantly helping charitable organizations, volunteering, and involving herself in community efforts… She’s a real Hometown Hero.”

