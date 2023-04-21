Presented by Chabad of Bakersfield & The Central Valley Holocaust Memorial

Esther Basch is a 94-year-old Holocaust survivor, a resident of Prescott, Arizona and has been dubbed “The Honey Girl of Auschwitz.” Her unique story tells a journey of horrific atrocities and the beauty of forgiveness. Esther’s powerful story captivates audiences of all kinds.

See her speak Sunday, April 23 at 5 p.m. at Stockdale High School