Sponsored Content by Holder’s Air Conditioning and Heating.

Studio 17’s Kait Hill talks to Steve Hughes with Holder’s AC to announce October’s winner of Veteran’s Salute.

The winner of Veteran’s Salute is Anita and Richard Carrier.

Hughes reads the letter of Anita and Richard Carrier, “Both stationed at Fort McClellan Alabama, Anita and Richard Carrier met on a blind date and married three weeks later in 1968. In the same year, he was deployed to Korea where he served for 13 long months. When he came home from the war, they moved to California and lived in Kern County ever since. This November will be 54 years of marriage together.”