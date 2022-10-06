Sponsored Content by Holder’s Air Conditioning and Heating.

Studio 17’s Kait Hill talks to Steve Hughes with Holder’s AC to announce September’s winner of Veteran’s Salute.

Hughes says, “Holder’s Air Conditioning and Heating is proud to be Veteran Owned company, and to support local veterans. When this opportunity came up for the veteran’s salute is really was easy for us to support it. This contest allows us to honor our local veterans and give away a small token of our appreciation. The winners will receive two services on their heating and cooling system. Each service will be about six months apart. We call it our premium customer package.”

The winner of Veteran’s Salute is, Gerald de Claro.

Hughes reads the letter of Gerald de Claro, “Raised in Bakersfield, Where I attended Bakersfield High School and participated in the AFJROTC program. I enlisted in the Navy in 1994 where I trained to become an Electrician’s Mate. For most of my enlistment, I was stationed at the Naval Submarine Base Point Loma onboard the USS McKee (AS-41), a submarine tender. Spent time at Pearl Harbor HI and Bremerton WA. Honorably Discharged in 1999, returned to Bakersfield and attended Cal State University, Bakersfield where I received a Degree in Communications (paid for by the GI Bill). I’m currently a Health Care Administrator working for Mercie’s Day Program, a day-services program for individuals with developmental disabilities. I live here in Bakersfield with my wife Shondra and our kids Samantha, Megan, Christian, Isabella, Jakob, and Andrew. I am thankful for my time in the military, and it was definitely an honor to serve.”