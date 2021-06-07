Holders AC and Impact Solar partner up for “cool” giveaway

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talked to Steve Hughes from Holders AC and Heating, alongside Impact Solar about their Baby Boomer HVAC and Solar Panel giveaway.

The giveaway name alludes to what makes this contest different from others. “If you are part of the baby boomer generation, which is 57 years old and older you can enter this contest. All entries will be submitted at holdersAC.com. Click on the contest banner and fill out a simple form and you are entered,” says Hughes.

For more information or to enter yourself or loved one in the giveaway click here.

