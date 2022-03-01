Sponsored Content by Hoffman Hospice.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Co-Founder of Hoffman Hospice, Beth Hoffman, about the upcoming Pickleball Palooza.

This year’s Pickleball Palooza is scheduled for Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Stockdale Country Club. Warm up’s begin at 7:00 A.M. with the tournament starting at 8:00 A.M.

The Pickleball Palooza has become an event the community looks forward to in Kern County. “Now in our fourth year, the event is fast becoming a tradition for new and experienced pickle ballers to enjoy a well-organized tournament,” said Hoffman.

Registration is available now online. Visit the Hoffman Hospice website or Facebook page for instructions on how to register and pricing.

This event is important to Hoffman Hospice because part of its mission is to comfort the grieving. “Pickleball Palooza will not only provide a day of healthy exercise and friendly competition, it will also raise funds and awareness to help our organization continue to fulfill our mission and serve our Kern County community,” said Hoffman.