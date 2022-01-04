Hoffman Hospice: finding the proper care for those who cared for you

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Ross Hoffman, Director of Operations at Hoffmann Hospice & Palliative Care, about how their hospice care services have served over 26,000 families in Kern County.

Hoffman Hospice is the only non-profit hospice care in Kern County and they hope to provide as much care to those in need as possible: “This care is for those in homes or in assisted living. We’ve even helped patients on the side of the road or in motels. We try to take care of anyone and everyone who needs our help,” says Hoffman.

To learn more, call 661-410-1010 or click here.