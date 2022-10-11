Sponsored Content by H.A. Sala Attorney at Law.

Studio 17’s Kait Hill talks to local attorney H.A. Sala about the importance of celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in the United States of America.



H.A. Sala came here as an immigrant when he was just four years old, but remembers being taught the importance of hard work, respect and education. He used these values to help mold him into the successful attorney he is today.

Sala says you can celebrate and learn more about Hispanic Heritage by getting to know people of Hispanic Heritage; getting to know their culture, reading books, and learning Spanish are all great examples of ways to immerse yourself in the culture.