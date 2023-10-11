Presented by Tri Counties Bank

We’re celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month on Studio 17. Today we welcome Senior Vice President and Market President of Tri Counties Bank, Aytom Salomon, Owner of Topper Tuxedos, Victor Lopez and President of Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Jay Tamsi.

They are here to talk about KCHCC’s Small Business Academy. It’s a free, 8-week course that the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosts 3-4 times a year. Courses are available in both Spanish and English and teach current and prospective business owners the fundamentals of running a business. The course covers topics like developing a business plan, legal aspects, financial statements, business and tax issues, networking, and marketing.

