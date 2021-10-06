Hispanic Heritage Month: dance, culture, and a sense of belonging

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month month all month long, and today she took a trip to Grupo Folklorico in Bakersfield.

Ilyana learns more about Baile Folklorico, which is a traditional dance from Mexico. There are different styles of Baile Folklorico which are taught by different dance teachers. Some teachers even travel in from Mexico to teach the students.

Silvia Guzman teaches Grupo Folklorico Escuelas Unidas and she says this dance class provides an opportunity for a lot of children to feel connected to their roots while being a long way from Mexico. Students say they enjoy learning the different styles of dance and use it as a way to feel connected to their culture.

For more information on Grupo Folklorico Escuelas Unidas reach out to them on Facebook.