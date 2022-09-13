Sponsored Content by Community Action Partnership of Kern.

Studio 17’s Guest Host, Kait Hill talks to Director of Health and Nutrition Services, Susana Magana with Community Action Partnership of Kern to talk more about CAPK’s involvement in Hispanic Heritage Month.

Magana shares, “CAPK provides the Hispanic community with Head Start and Early Child Development programs, Health and Nutrition programs, Community services programs and Youth and Family services.”

