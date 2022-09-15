Sponsored Content by Attorney at Law, David A. Torres.

Studio 17’s Guest Host, Kait Hill talks to Attorney at Law, David A. Torres about Hispanic Heritage Month and why it should be so important to our community.

Torres shares, “Individually, Hispanic Heritage Month offers the chance to reflect on our heritage, roots, and traditions. Collectively, it serves as a reminder to learn from and observe the influential role of Hispanics and their contributions throughout US history.”

For more information, click here.