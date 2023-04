Presented by Hillcrest Air Conditioning & United Way Of Kern.

Studio 17’s Shannon MacNeil heads over to this year’s winner for the AC giveaway. Congratulation to The Moran Family!

Special Thanks to the following:

United Way of Kern

The Kern County Team

uwkern.org

661-834-1820

Heating and Cooling Supply

Abel Paredez

Jaime Sanchez

Emcor Services Hillcrest Air Conditioning

The Bakersfield EMCOR Hillcrest Team

Emcorhillcrest.com

661-335-1500