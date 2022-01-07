Here’s what you need to know before purchasing a home in 2022

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Kevin Oliver about how to best prepare for purchasing a home in our current market.

When the time comes to list your home for sale, Oliver advises that “it’s time to do your ‘honey-do list.’ Make sure everything is clean and looks presentable.”

On the flip side, if you are looking to purchase a home, Oliver says to start by “contacting your lender and your realtor. Even if you don’t plan to make the purchase until months in advance, we can help you make a road map to ensure your success.”

Oliver & Associates recently relocated their offices and are now located at 1701 18th St. Ste. 209, for more information reach out to them online, or by phone at 661-808-3444.

