Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan spoke to Courtney Clerico from Scott Ryan Photos about the emotional powers photography can have.

In a recent shoot, Clerico was able to help a client process their feelings of grief while honoring and memorializing her friend Peter Gonzalez. Clerico says this shoot is just one example of the way Scott Ryan Photo is able to work with and connect with their clients.

To book Scott Ryan Photo reach out to them through Instagram or their website.