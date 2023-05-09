Presented by PR from the Heart

Friendships can enrich our lives in so many ways, especially in the lives of our children. Making friends and maintaining friendships is a social skill that kids will utilize throughout life.

So, as we celebrate Children’s Mental Health Awareness Month here on Studio 17, a new children’s book is helping kids learn about the power of friendship and creating a sense of belonging in the world.

Joining us now to talk about the release of her new book, ‘Bluely The Happy Blue Bird: A Book About Friendship And Self-Love’ is children’s author, Sara D’Ambrosio.

Get your copy here.