Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Cisco DeVries, CEO of OhmConnect, Inc., about the organization’s campaign to end blackouts in California.

“We’re asking everyone in California, particularly the people in Bakersfield, to step up and join the End CABlackouts campaign, get paid to participate, keep the lights on for everybody, and get us through this hot summer,” DeVries says.

To enter the giveaway and to learn more about how to help prevent blackouts, click here.