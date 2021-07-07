HELP: They like me, but I don’t like them

We’ve all been there before, that awkward moment you realize someone likes you as more than a friend but you’re not interested in them! What do you do? And what about that person you are interested in who doesn’t want you? For all of these questions, we spoke to our Relationship Coach Daphna Levy.



Levy’s top advice for what to do if someone likes you and you don’t like them:

•Treat everyone like you want to be treated, don’t lead them on

•Be blunt about how you feel

•Cut off the friendship

On the flip side, if you like someone and they don’t like you, should you keep trying? Levy says no. Here’s her top advice for what to do if you like someone and they don’t like you back:

•Cut off the friendship

•You deserve someone who wants you

•Spend your time and attention where you get what you want

Reach out to Daphna here.

