May is National Foster Care Awareness Month. We have more than 2,000 children in the foster care system right here in Kern County.

On average, foster care children spend 28 months in a foster home, but an estimated 10% spend more than 5 years in the system.

Here to discuss more on how you can help these children is Resource Parent, Miriam Landaverde and FFA supervisor, Raymond with Victory Family Services.