Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Noah Najera, owner of DDI of Bakersfield, about the services his company provides to keep intoxicated drivers off the roads.

The company sends out two drivers, one to drive the individual and another to drive their car home, to any location in Bakersfield.

To learn more about DDI of Bakersfield call (661)-431-3854 or visit them on social media @DDiofBakersfield.