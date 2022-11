Sponsored by Kern County Department of Human Services

Studio 17’s Co-host, Kait Hill is joined by the Kern County Department of Human Services to talk about their 35th annual Holiday Cottage, “Where wishes do come true!”

There are TWO ways to give this year, choose a wish from their online list and send it in by mail, or give a monetary donation through the Kern Partnership for Children and Families website.

Check out the wish list here.

Gifts are distributed the first week of December.