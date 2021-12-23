Help alleviate hunger simply by test driving a car at Haddad Dodge

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Jake Haddad about Haddad Dodge’s partnerships with KGET and the Golden Empire Gleaners to “Tackle Hunger” through a nonperishable food drive.

Canned food and other nonperishables can be dropped off at KGET’s Studios at 2120 L Street or at Haddad Dodge at 3000 Harris Road in Bakersfield. All donations will be given to the Gleaners.

In addition to the food drive, “now through January 31st, come to Haddad Dodge and do a test drive and for each test drive, we will donate $10 to the Golden Empire Gleaners,” says Haddad.

