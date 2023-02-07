Sponsored by Dignity Health.

Studio 17’s Shannon MacNeil talks to Cardiac Electro-physiologist, Dr. Jared Salvo with Dignity Health about the causes sudden cardiac arrest.

“During a Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, 24-year-old safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after what seemed like a routine tackle. Players, coaches, fans in the stadium and viewers around the world watched in silence as medical personnel worked on Hamlin before transporting him to the hospital.” said MacNeil.

The event brought to light a very serious medical issue and left many people with questions about sudden cardiac arrest.

To learn more, click here.